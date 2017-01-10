DJ Crazy Toones Passes Away At Age 45

Ice Cube’s longtime DJ, DJ Crazy Toones, passed away on Monday afternoon (Jan 9). The beloved West Coast producer/DJ is believed to have died from a heart attack. He was just 45 years old at the time of his death.

Born Lamar Dupré Calhoun, Toones is also the brother of West Coast rapper WC, and has worked extensively with the likes of the Maad Circle, Snoop Dogg, Kurupt, MC Ren, Ice Cube and more. Currently, artists and fans from all coasts — and worldwide — are paying homage to the late DJ on social media.

Our prayers are with Toones’ family at this time.

I just lost my homie, brother, DJ, confidant and love one. Crazy Toones passed away today and I'm fucked up about it. We miss you & love u. pic.twitter.com/hsBHIJ4J2y — Ice Cube (@icecube) January 9, 2017