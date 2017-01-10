DJ Crazy Toones Passes Away At Age 45
Ice Cube’s longtime DJ, DJ Crazy Toones, passed away on Monday afternoon (Jan 9). The beloved West Coast producer/DJ is believed to have died from a heart attack. He was just 45 years old at the time of his death.
Born Lamar Dupré Calhoun, Toones is also the brother of West Coast rapper WC, and has worked extensively with the likes of the Maad Circle, Snoop Dogg, Kurupt, MC Ren, Ice Cube and more. Currently, artists and fans from all coasts — and worldwide — are paying homage to the late DJ on social media.
Our prayers are with Toones’ family at this time.
I just lost my homie, brother, DJ, confidant and love one. Crazy Toones passed away today and I'm fucked up about it. We miss you & love u. pic.twitter.com/hsBHIJ4J2y
— Ice Cube (@icecube) January 9, 2017
OG Crazy Toones was a Real WestCoast Rider… Man!! https://t.co/0bbcowBXC3
— ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) January 9, 2017
I don't even know how to say this one! It's not even comprehending to my mind right now… The Man Pictured On The Left… R.I.P. To DJ Crazy Toones… He's WC's brother and also ICE CUBE's DJ and one of my best friends on the West Coast since I was 21 years old… I just got the news… We have so many memories beyond my career in HIP HOP! Toones and Dub were the 1st to show us The Hood and see what's really going on in South Central…and they were hanging with us in NY SINCE 1989… From hangin with The Legend DJ Alladin to COOLIO @coolio we did mad shit… Just Friend Shit! This is so hard to accept but I have to bcuz we all have a start and an ending in this life… To the Calhoun Family We Are Here For You! I could write a book for all the words I have to say about Toones… Love You Lamar Calhoun! Fly On LEGEND! @therealdubwc @icecube @mayleeno #PremierWuzHere