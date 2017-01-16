Social media aficionado DJ Khaled posted a few pictures and videos to his Instagram and Snapchat accounts which seem to hint that he’s about to drop some fire in the new year.

READ: DJ Khaled Reveals 2017 Goals & LIVes It Up For His Birthday During Art Basel

Khaled, who is up for a Grammy Award for his album Major Key, teased possible collaborations with Chance The Rapper, Alicia Keys and Justin Bieber on social media over the weekend.

“IM UP TO SOMETHING ALERT,” the producer wrote under a video of him and Bieber playing street hockey. Khaled also posted several pictures of he and Lil Chano in the studio and a video of he and Alicia Keys with the caption “IM UP TO SOMETHING.”

READ: DJ Khaled Brings Out The Whole Crew In “Do You Mind?” Video

Khaled enlisted the help of some huge names for his ninth-studio album, including Jay Z, Future, Drake, Nicki Minaj and Kendrick Lamar. We’re interested to see what this chef has got cookin’ for us in the coming year.

#JUSTINBIEBER #DJKHALED IM UP TO SOMETHING ALERT!!!!! @wethebestmusic !!! @IvanBerrios1021 THEY DONT WANT ME WIT JUSTIN BIBER SO IM WIT JUSTIN!!! STAY TUNED ALERT!! A video posted by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on Jan 15, 2017 at 4:53pm PST

FAN LUV Im in the studio wit @chancetherapper IM UP TO SOMETHING !!!!!! @wethebestmusic ! BLESS UP!! FAN LUV EVERYTING TOP SECRET!!!! A photo posted by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on Jan 15, 2017 at 7:25pm PST

IM UP TO SOMETHING ALERT!! Fan luv here’s a update !!! @chancetherapper is in the booth ! FAN LUV REMEMBER EVERYTING TOP SECRET !! @wethebestmusic!!!! #DJKHALED NEW ALBUM IN THE WORKS ! A photo posted by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on Jan 15, 2017 at 9:43pm PST