DJ Khaled Hints Collaborations With Chance The Rapper, Alicia Keys
Social media aficionado DJ Khaled posted a few pictures and videos to his Instagram and Snapchat accounts which seem to hint that he’s about to drop some fire in the new year.
Khaled, who is up for a Grammy Award for his album Major Key, teased possible collaborations with Chance The Rapper, Alicia Keys and Justin Bieber on social media over the weekend.
“IM UP TO SOMETHING ALERT,” the producer wrote under a video of him and Bieber playing street hockey. Khaled also posted several pictures of he and Lil Chano in the studio and a video of he and Alicia Keys with the caption “IM UP TO SOMETHING.”
Khaled enlisted the help of some huge names for his ninth-studio album, including Jay Z, Future, Drake, Nicki Minaj and Kendrick Lamar. We’re interested to see what this chef has got cookin’ for us in the coming year.
