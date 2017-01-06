DJ Mustard & Tidal Announce ‘For Every 12 Hours’ Documentary

DJ Mustard just put his spaceship in hyper-drive. Just within the past twelve months, the California DJ toured with Rihanna, released his sophomore album, Cold Summer as well as performed at world-renowned music festivals such as Made in America and Coachella.

Keeping that momentum going, the Roc Nation artist and Tidal announced a documentary titled For Every 12 Hours. The film, which features Big Sean and Ty Dolla $ign, as well as concert footage and interviews with other artists, takes fans inside the life of DJ Mustard.

Recently, DJ Mustard linked with his West Coast bruddas Nipsey Hussle, and RJ to release the music video for “Ridin’ Around.”

For Every 12 Hours will be released on Jan. 13. You watch the one minute trailer here.