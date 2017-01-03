The “Turn Down for what” king aka DJ Snake keeps the ball rolling on his Encore album–released back in 2016.

This week, the French DJ rolls out brand new visuals to the EDM track, “The Half,” featuring Young Thug, Swizz Beatz, and crooner Jeremih. In the Director X-directed video, the guys take turns dancing in the middle of several mirrors with half-clad women also pulling off eye-catching body twists.

Young Thug, who is rumored to be joining Drake on tour for Drizzy’s Boy Meets World tour delivers some words we can actually understand this time.

“The Half” comes from DJ Snake’s album, Encore, which features Travis Scott, Migos, Justin Bieber, Mr. Hudson, and many others.

Stream Encore below and watch the video above.