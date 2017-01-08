Will DMX Release New Music Soon?

Is X gonna give it to us this year?

The Ruff Ryder duo, DMX and Swizz Beatz, both took to Instagram Saturday (Jan. 7) to tease cover art for a much anticipated album of the Dark Man. X. The caption reads a “takeover” in 2017, while the Grammy-winning producer warns the masses of X’s return in his caption, “2017 I hope you’re ready !!!!!!!!!!!! RR 4 Life.”

But is their word really bond?

Just this past year in 2016, Swizz congratulated his “brother” on his growth stating: “I am truly ultra proud of the steps my brother has been taking to greatness. Some people think it’s easy to shake unfortunate situations but it’s not!” He also mentioned an album was on its way and the only things holding it back were tracks from Dr. Dre and Kanye West. But, 2016 came and left without any new music from Mr. Simmons.

Throughout last year, DMX was busy touring with Diddy and the Bad Boy Crew for their reunion tour, in addition to doing his own smaller shows across the country. Heavy visibility for the dog could definitely mean an album is en route. But, knowing the Hip Hop duos history, we won’t jump the gun too soon and just keep our ears to the streets for more details.

