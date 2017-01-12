Swizz Beatz has been promising fans a new album from DMX for years now. Not just a shotty indy album either, a real Darkman X album with Swizzy behind the boards. Last night (Jan 11), the Ruff Ryders finally delivered a new single, “Bane is Back.”

Inspired by DC comics supervillain, DMX sounds comfortable and confident as he rolls in and out of Swizz’ bass heavy instrumental while sirens blare in the background.

“Cats nowadays be spitting that fuck shit/Bird ass niggas spitting that duck shit/I’m from the old school and that there, we don’t fuck with, X growls in between Swizz’ infamous ab-libs.

Swizz has been excited about his project with X in recent interviews. He says he’s extremely fortunate to be working on new music with his Ruff Ryder brother. X’s last real album, Undisputed, was released in 2012. However, Redemption of the Beast (Seven Arts Entertainment) surfaced back in 2015, in which the Yonkers took legal action for unauthorized release of the album.

I am truly ultra proud of the steps my brother has been taking to greatness 🙏🏽 Some people think it’s easy to shake unfortunate situations but it’s not! I would love for all the fans to hit up @DMX and show him love for being focused, clean, & ready to earn back his crown 🙌🏾 Long live the Dog AKA my brother AKA the Great🙏🏽 Love you for life!! RR 4 Life!! Let’s get ‘em!!Album sounding nice king….. We’re just waiting on DRE & Kanye tracks to wrap up!!!! 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 A photo posted by therealswizzz (@therealswizzz) on Mar 15, 2016 at 7:30pm PDT

Stream “Bane Iz Back” below.