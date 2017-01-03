Doe Boy Enlists Future, Lil Durk, Remy Boy Monty & More For ‘Streetz Need Me’ Mixtape

Freebandz signee Doe Boy has received numerous blessings over the last 12 months. He fully embraced his freedom outside of jail and revamped his budding music career. After releasing a slew of videos and collaborations (Machine Gun Kelly), the Cleveland native recently released his latest body of work entitled Streetz Need Me.



Doe Boy didn’t waste anytime recruiting producers like Lex Luger, Cassius Jay, Will A Fool and more to cook up the 18-track mixtape. He also calls on his Freebandz leader Future and DJ Esco to hop on the project as well as other musicians like Lil Durk, Remy Boy Monty, OJ Da Juiceman and more. Doe Boy will be doing a lot more to hold down the Mid-West in 2017. Keep your eye out for him in the future.

Stream and download Doe Boy’s mixtape Streetz Need Me below.