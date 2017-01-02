One family in Florida learned the hard way that most animals do not like to get dressed up, no matter how cute you think it is.

ABC-7 in Tampa reports that a pit bull mix named Scarface attacked his owners after they tried putting a sweater on him on Dec. 30. Two of the owners, the parents of the household, were hospitalized for their injuries.

Brenda Guerrero tried putting the sweater on the dog in the backyard when he bit her arm, and when Guerrero’s husband Ismael tried pulling the dog off of her, Scarface bit him as well. Police then stated that the couple’s 22-year-old son Antoine tried to stab the dog in the head and neck to try and stop his dog, but was also attacked by Scarface. All three were able to escape into the house, and the dog was left outside.

“Officers responding said the dog was pretty aggressive,” said police spokesman, Eddy Durkin. “When they Tased the dog the dog was still pulling away and was able to release the prongs from the Taser.” Scarface was shot by Animal control officers with a tranquilizer gun, and was later subdued by a Taser and a beanbag gun before being caught with a “catch pole” by animal control.

Reports say that the Guerrero family only had Scarface for a few weeks, and it’s unclear as to what will happen to him. Mrs. Guerrero’s injuries are reportedly serious, but not life-threatening.

Dog Whisperer Cesar Milan has written on his website that dog owners need to pay attention to their pet’s body language.

“Dogs can’t tell us in words what they’re thinking and feeling because they don’t have to,” he wrote in an article. “They’re expressing themselves constantly through body language.”