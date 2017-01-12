Beloved Civil Rights Leader Dolores Huerta Slams Trump’s Attorney General Pick

Civil rights leader and People For the American Way (PFAW) board member Dolores Huerta, who is most famous for co-founding the United Farm Workers with Cesar Chavez, released a statement Thursday (Jan. 12), urging senators to oppose Jeff Sessions for Attorney General.

“Sessions presents a risk to our country that we cannot afford to take. He will roll back decades of progress on civil rights and religious freedom. And he has spent his career fighting against fairness for immigrant families,” Huertas expressed emphatically. “During the hearings when Senator Durbin asked him what he’d do with the 800,000 DREAMers in this country, Jeff Sessions didn’t budge from his extreme, pro-deportation agenda. Confirming Jeff Sessions as Attorney General would be a disaster for immigrant and Latino families. We know that Senators who vote for Jeff Sessions are voting against our communities and shared American values.”

Sessions, a former Alabama attorney general, is infamous for being tough on crime, but civil rights advocates testified that his name was made on the backs of vulnerable groups, this according to NPR.org. Not to mention, his reputation is rooted in bigotry.

“His record indicates that we cannot count on him to support state and national efforts toward bringing justice to the justice system,” said Sen. Cory Booker Booker on Sessions’ record of neglecting people of color, women, queer folks and immigrants.

In a speech on the Senate floor circa 2006, for instance, Sessions called the entire population of Dominicans in the United States worthless, alleging they fundamentally have no “provable skill that would benefit us and that would indicate their likely success in our society.” It should be noted that Dominicans have some of the highest rates of education attainment among Latinos, despite being one of the poorest groups in the country.