Dominican Senator Of New York Arrested Outside Trump Towers

Today marks the first day of Donald Trump’s presidency and to no one’s surprise, the people of New York are not keeping their opinions subtle.

Many residents of the city have gathered to show their disapproval of the newly inducted president of the United States. There have been a plethora of protests and demonstrations leading up to the inauguration, but today’s demonstration outside of Trump Towers was fueled by the reality of Trump obtaining his seat in office.

Among the protesters was Senator for the 31st District of the New York Senate, Marisol Alcantara, who proudly got escorted from the scene while chanting, “The people united will never be defeated” and directing her message as “un mensaje de soledad a todos mis hermanos Latino Americanos,” which translates to a message of solidarity to all my Latin American brothers.

This is not the last demonstration that will follow the presidential inauguration, but it’s safe to say we have our people representing us.

Watch the video of Marisol Alcantara below: