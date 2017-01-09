To kick-off 2017, Spike TV’s acclaimed program, Lip Sync Battle, enlisted famed entertainer Don Cheadle to pave the way this season. The Miles Ahead actor selected The Notorious B.I.G.’s ’97 cut “Mo Money Mo Problems,” which also featured fellow Bad Boy cohorts Diddy and Mase. The House of Lies star even found a shiny silver suit to match the look of the original visual.

READ: Lupita Nyong’o Slays Rendition Of Salt-N-Pepa’s “Whatta Man” On ‘Lip Sync Battle’

Directed by Hype Williams, the video was full of eye-captivating images, from the sleekness of the background dancers to the imagery of the Unisphere in Queens to the promotion of Biggie’s memory, who passed away four months prior to the song’s debut.

Award-winning singer Kelly Price is also featured on the melody’s hook, and spoke with BET on the timeless fusion of R&B and hip-hop that’s heard on “Mo Money Mo Problems.”

READ: John Legend Channels Andre 3000 For ‘Lip Sync Battle’ Performance

“I really embrace and love and miss what I call the ‘glory days of R&B,'” she said. “To me R&B and hip hop were one … Literally you could take the same song that a guy or girl sang on and give it to a hip hop artist and they could literally, they could co-exist in the same space and never miss a beat.”

Watch the sneak peek below.