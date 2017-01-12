Fans of the FX hit show, Atlanta, will have to wait another 365 days to witness the outcome of the series’ beloved characters. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the program co-crafted by Donald Glover will return to your weekly line-up of must-see TV in 2018.

The decision arrived on the heels of Glover’s role as Lando Calrissian in the forthcoming Star Wars film, which is still in production. Additionally, the “Redbone” artist signed an expansive contract with the production network, that’ll allow him to present other projects for FX.

Nick Grad, president of original programming at the television company, penned a statement on the decision, praising Glover for his creativity. “Atlanta was just the beginning — the breakout comedy of the year and a series revered as much for its originality as its honest look at the experience of being aspiring, young and black in that legendary city,” Grad said. “We’re proud to partner with Donald in an overall deal that will allow him to continue turning his creative vision into incredible television.”

At Sunday’s Golden Globes (Jan. 8), Atlanta received an award for Best Television Series – Comedy or Musical, while Glover took home the trophy for Best Actor in a TV Series – Comedy or Musical.

“I really want to thank Atlanta and all the black folks in Atlanta, just for being alive and being amazing people,” Glover said as he accepted his first accolade of the night. “I couldn’t be here without Atlanta.”