Donald Glover Dubs Migos “The Beatles Of This Generation”
Donald Glover, who snagged two Golden Globe Awards last night for his hit-show Atlanta, sang the praises of the hip-hop trio, Migos, during an acceptance speech and for the reporters backstage.
While chatting with reporters after one of his two wins, Glover elaborated on his cosign of the musicians, whose song “Bad and Boujee” is currently sitting pretty at number 2 on Billboard’s Hot 100 song chart.
“I think they’re The Beatles of this generation,” he told an inquiring reporter about his love of the group, which you can watch below around the 2:40 mark. “They don’t get a lot of respect outside of Atlanta. There’s a generation, the YouTube generation that I came up with, that are growing up with something separate from a whole group of people. Honestly, that song is just fly. There’s no better song to have sex to.”
During his acceptance speech for “Best Television Series (Musical Or Comedy),” the Renaissance Man thanked the people of Atlanta, Ga. and also the musicians who hail from the Peach State, sprinkling a bit of urban flavor into what is typically a more sophisticated evening.
“I really wanna thank the Migos, not for being in the show, but for making ‘Bad and Boujee,’” he said to a few snickers from the crowd. “Like that’s the best song ever.” His support garnered a shout out from the group on Twitter.
Thank You Donald Glover! #Culture 01.27.17 pic.twitter.com/BzSwDZdEPi
— MIGOS™ (@Migos) January 9, 2017
donald glover thanked migos so now there’s a room full of rich white people so fucking confused right now
— Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) January 9, 2017
Donald Glover just solidified his place in Black History. Not for winning the award but for shouting out The Migos at the #GoldenGlobes
— Charlamagne Tha God (@cthagod) January 9, 2017