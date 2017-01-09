Donald Glover Dubs Migos “The Beatles Of This Generation”

Donald Glover, who snagged two Golden Globe Awards last night for his hit-show Atlanta, sang the praises of the hip-hop trio, Migos, during an acceptance speech and for the reporters backstage.

READ: Donald Glover, Issa Rae And Lin-Manuel Miranda Participate In Creativity Roundtable

While chatting with reporters after one of his two wins, Glover elaborated on his cosign of the musicians, whose song “Bad and Boujee” is currently sitting pretty at number 2 on Billboard’s Hot 100 song chart.

“I think they’re The Beatles of this generation,” he told an inquiring reporter about his love of the group, which you can watch below around the 2:40 mark. “They don’t get a lot of respect outside of Atlanta. There’s a generation, the YouTube generation that I came up with, that are growing up with something separate from a whole group of people. Honestly, that song is just fly. There’s no better song to have sex to.”

During his acceptance speech for “Best Television Series (Musical Or Comedy),” the Renaissance Man thanked the people of Atlanta, Ga. and also the musicians who hail from the Peach State, sprinkling a bit of urban flavor into what is typically a more sophisticated evening.

“I really wanna thank the Migos, not for being in the show, but for making ‘Bad and Boujee,’” he said to a few snickers from the crowd. “Like that’s the best song ever.” His support garnered a shout out from the group on Twitter.

READ: The Genius Of Donald Glover Summed Up In One ‘Atlanta’ Commercial

donald glover thanked migos so now there’s a room full of rich white people so fucking confused right now — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) January 9, 2017