The 74th Annual Golden Globes were chock full of great moments, but it was Meryl Streep’s stirring speech while accepting the Cecil B. DeMille award that echoed the loudest among attendees and viewers. The beloved actress spoke about the importance of diversity by honoring all the national and international places her fellow actresses were born.

READ Meryl Streep Likens Immigration To Hollywood: “If You Kick Us Out, You’ll Have Nothing To Watch”

Her speech then took a somber turn when Streep spoke of when president-elect Donald Trump mocked a handicapped journalist, calling the act deplorable which simultaneously allowed others to do the same.

“It kind of broke my heart, and I saw it, and I still can’t get it out of my head because it wasn’t in a movie,” Streep said Sunday. (January 8) “It was real life, and this instinct to humiliate when it’s modeled by someone in the public platform by someone powerful, it filters down into everybody’s life because it kind of gives permission for other people to do the same thing.”

READ Tracee Ellis Ross Makes History With Golden Globe Win

Yet with 11 days before he’s officially sworn in as the 45th president of the United States, Donald Trump took to Twitter to call the 18 time Academy-Award nominated actress “overrated.”

Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn’t know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

Hillary flunky who lost big. For the 100th time, I never “mocked” a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him……. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

“groveling” when he totally changed a 16 year old story that he had written in order to make me look bad. Just more very dishonest media! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

While Trump denies he ever made fun of New York Times journalist Serge Kovaleski or was even aware of his disability, Kovaleski spoke with the Washington Post and says the president-elect’s claims are false. Kovaleski alleges to have known Trump prior to his foray into politics. “Donald and I were on a first-name basis for years.”

READ TIME Has Named Donald Trump 2016’s ‘Person Of The Year’

Here’s footage of the infamous moment. Judge for yourselves.