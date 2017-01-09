What a time to be Drake. Not only was his album Views one of the highest-grossing album of 2016, but his joint tour with collaborator Future, the Summer Sixteen tour, is now believed to be the highest-grossing hip-hop tour of all-time.

According to numbers from Pollstar, the duo raked in $84.3 million over 56 shows from Jul. 20 to Oct. 8. The show hit 38 cities total, the average crowd size was nearly 20,000 people, and 752,141 tickets were sold. The show edged out the record held by Jay Z and Kanye West’s 2011-2012 tour, Watch The Throne, for the highest-grossing hip-hop tour of all time. WTT had a total gross of $75 million with 63 shows performed.

Summer Sixteen was the 11th highest grossing tour of the year across all genres. Unsurprisingly, Beyonce’s tour was number 2 with a $256 million total gross over 49 shows, placing her behind Bruce Springsteen and the E-Street Band, who grossed $268.3 million over 76 shows.

Drake will head back on the road soon to embark on the European leg of his Boy Meets World tour, which begins in Amsterdam on Jan. 21 and ends in Cologne, GER on Mar. 16.