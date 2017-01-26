Drake blessed John Calipari with a rare interview when he recently joined the Kentucky basketball coach on his newest venture, “Cal Cast.” The Toronto native chopped it up with his good friend for a lengthy conversation covering an array of topics, from sports to acting, music, inspiration, and high school graduation.

The 45-minute chat began with Champagne Papi telling the story of the first time he got high right before a Degrassi audition at a friend’s house, when he was just a 15-year-old attempting to fit in. Drizzy also confirmed that he’s currently curating a playlist with Apple Music titled, More Life.

Coming off of hosting the ESPYs in 2014, the “6 god” will be expanding that partnership by hosting and producing the first ever NBA Awards show. Aubrey Graham also confirmed that he has desires to revive his acting career after the European leg of his The Boy Meets World tour concludes in March.

Listen to the rest of the intellectual conversation between the two icons below.

