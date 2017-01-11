Everyone Isn’t Thrilled About Drake’s Ode To President Obama On Instagram
On Tuesday (Jan. 10), President Barack Obama gave his farewell address to the nation, causing us all to shed a few tears. The speech inspired many on social media to post their favorite photos of Obama and the family, but Drake took things up a notch with a meme that left everyone puzzled.
Speaking from Chicago, POTUS touched on the wins as well as losses during his tenure and provided optimism for what’s to come. Feeling inspired and proud as the rest of us, Drizzy posted a meme that blends his face with the president. “As a Canadian that calls America home for part of the year I will always carry your words and the memory of your time in office with me as inspiration,” the light-hearted caption reads. “Big up yaself O.”
The reaction was anything but light. Fans took to social media to express their thoughts on the post. It’s no surprise the memes have lingered around for some time to highlight the president’s coolness, but timing is pretty much everything.
The rapper is a fan of morphing into his favorite people. For his “Energy” visuals in 2015, the rapper impersonated everyone from Obama to Miley Cyrus.
It seems like it’s all in good fun. Let us know what you think in the comments below.
