On Tuesday (Jan. 10), President Barack Obama gave his farewell address to the nation, causing us all to shed a few tears. The speech inspired many on social media to post their favorite photos of Obama and the family, but Drake took things up a notch with a meme that left everyone puzzled.

Speaking from Chicago, POTUS touched on the wins as well as losses during his tenure and provided optimism for what’s to come. Feeling inspired and proud as the rest of us, Drizzy posted a meme that blends his face with the president. “As a Canadian that calls America home for part of the year I will always carry your words and the memory of your time in office with me as inspiration,” the light-hearted caption reads. “Big up yaself O.”

The reaction was anything but light. Fans took to social media to express their thoughts on the post. It’s no surprise the memes have lingered around for some time to highlight the president’s coolness, but timing is pretty much everything.

Drake had to make Obama look like him in order to show gratitude? I don't get it. — Mr. Marin (@MrMarinKnows) January 11, 2017

Drake's IG tribute to Obama is almost as bad as "tell Obama that my verses are just like the whips that he in, they bulletproof." almost. — Al Shipley (@alshipley) January 11, 2017

Drake picture of himself as Obama is so disrespectful. He feeling himself too much 👐🏽 — 🤒 (@hi_imRico) January 11, 2017

drake: I want to tell obama thanks for everything he did but I don't know how drake: I got it drake: pic.twitter.com/A4KlUs9DMK — truman (@trumanphi) January 11, 2017

The rapper is a fan of morphing into his favorite people. For his “Energy” visuals in 2015, the rapper impersonated everyone from Obama to Miley Cyrus.

It seems like it’s all in good fun. Let us know what you think in the comments below.

