What a monumental year 2016 was Drake. The 6 God brought in a whole lot of revenue and continuously broke new records in the music world seemingly on a weekly basis. Drake ended the year performing in a New Year’s Eve Event in Las Vegas and brought out his most popular diss track to date, “Back to Back” for the last time.

READ: Funkmaster Flex Deemed It Fitting To Offer His Two Cents On Drake And J.Lo

READ: Funkmaster Flex Deemed It Fitting To Offer His Two Cents On Drake And J.Lo

In the video that surfaced on Instagram, we see Drake commenting on the song and making his fans relate to his reasoning behind the infamous Meek Mill track. “If people do the most left field, f**ked up s**t to try and tear you down, you still gotta win no matter what. That’s the whole key about this s**t. So I’ma do this song, and this is the last time I’m ever going to do this song… Winning by any means” Drake said right before bursting into the track.

From the “is that a world tour or your girl’s tour” bar to the “trigger fingers turned to twitter fingers” punch line, this track was carefully calculated to show Meek that he was not be messed with. Since this track Drake has seen the tremendous success of Views and has not let up promising us a new album early this year as well as a rumored album with Kanye West.

Celebrating the New Year with Jennifer Lopez and company and getting ready for his ‘The Boy Meets World Tour,” Drake seems to be bringing in the year with wins and hopefully a More Life release.

READ: Young Thug Will Be Joining Drake On His Upcoming ‘Boy Meets World’ Tour