More than a year after carrying out the Charleston shooting massacre, Dylann Roof has learned his fate.

A jury sentenced Roof to the death penalty Tuesday (Jan. 10), after approximately three hours of deliberations. According to CNN, Roof had no reaction to the unanimous jury decision.

In June 2015, Roof walked inside Emanuel AME Church and killed nine black parishioners, after they openly welcomed him into a Bible study session. Roof said that his plan was to start a “race war.”

He was later apprehended without incident, and described as not being “problematic,” upon his arrest (police even bought him a burger).

In a videotaped confession, which was shown at his trial, Roof confirmed that he considers himself a white supremacists, and casually spoke about the heinous murders.

During a final statement to jurors Tuesday, Roof opted out of asking that his life be spared. Instead, he continued to show zero remorse.

“I still feel like I had to do it,” he said.

The 22-year-old white supremacist also told jurors, “I have the right to ask you to give me a life sentence, but I’m not sure what good it would do anyway.”

Roof is the first person to face execution for federal hate crimes, Time reports. He will be officially sentenced Wednesday (Jan. 11).

