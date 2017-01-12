E-40 Introduces The New ‘The Bay Area’ In Noisey Documentary

E-40, the legendary slang king from the Bay area was featured on the first episode of Noisey’s second season on Viceland.

This episode premiered yesterday (Jan 10), and it highlights The Bay Area hip-hop scene also featuring the Caucasian running things in San Fran, G-Eazy, who has been killing the game worldwide for that matter.

READ: E-40 Is “On One” With His New Single

Technology and gentrification has made Frisco a very expensive place to live. 40 Water spoke about “beating the odds” and growing up in an inner-city neighborhood to becoming a successful business mogul. He believes that the Bay has always been overlooked but the “go out and take it” mentality allowed him to have decades worth of success. He also mentions his newest protégé Nef the Pharoah as the future of rap.

READ: See How Weed Is Sold In America With ScHoolboy Q & E-40’s “Dope Dealer” Video

