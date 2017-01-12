Ed Sheeran returned from hiatus last week by dropping two new singles titled “Castle on the Hill,” and “Shape of You.” Today (Jan. 12), the international star announced the upcoming release of his forthcoming album, ÷ (pronounced Divided).

During a recent interview with BBC radio, Sheeran admitted that when writing “Shape of You,” he had Rihanna on his mind.

“[‘Shape of You’] is actually a really random one because I went in to write songs for other people with a guy called Steve Mac and Johnny McDaid, and we were writing this song and I was like ‘this would really work for Rihanna,'” he explained. “And then I started singing lyrics like ‘putting Van The Man on the jukebox’ and I was like ‘well she’s not really going to sing that, is she?’ And then we sort of decided halfway through that we were just going to make it for me.”

Sheeran used his Twitter account to share ÷’s tracklist. The project will available on March 3, fans can pre-order the LP starting on Friday (Jan. 13).

Divided tracklist.

1. “Eraser”

2. “Castle on the Hill”

3. “Dive”

4. “Shape of You”

5. “Perfect”

6. “Galway Girl”

7. “Happier”

8. “Hearts Don’t Break Around Here”

9. “New Man”

10. “What Do I Know?”

11. “How Would You Feel (Paean)”

12. “Supermarket Flowers”