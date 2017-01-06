Ed Sheeran has been lowkey as of late. However, the songwriter/singer emerged back on the music scene with two new songs, “Castle on the Hill” and “Shape of You.”

After a year long social media break, the international star took to Facebook, Instagram, and his Twitter to tease the songs before releasing them today (Jan. 6).

Cause I’ve been away for a bit here’s two singles rather than one – Castle On The Hill & Shape Of You https://t.co/QuZMnEhS8P pic.twitter.com/VCznN8nLd4 — Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) January 6, 2017

“The club isn’t the best place to find a lover, so the bar is where I go/ Me and my friends at the table doing shots drinking fast and then we talk slow,” he sings on “Shape On You.”

The Benny Blanco-produced “Castle on the Hill” has more of a theatrical feel to it. He sings: “When I was six-years-old I broke my leg/I was running from my brother and his friends/And tasted the sweet perfume of the mountain grass as I rolled down grass as I rolled down/Well, I was younger then/Take me back to when/I found my heart/And broke it/Made friends and lost them through the years.”

Back in 2015, the singer took a break from social media, because he found that he was “seeing the world through a screen.”

“Shape of You”



“Castle on the Hill”

