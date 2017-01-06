Ed Sheeran Delivers 2 New Songs, “Castle On The Hill” & “Shape Of You”

Ed Sheeran has been lowkey as of late. However, the songwriter/singer emerged back on the music scene with two new songs, “Castle on the Hill” and “Shape of You.”

After a year long social media break, the international star took to Facebook, Instagram, and his Twitter to tease the songs before releasing them today (Jan. 6).

“The club isn’t the best place to find a lover, so the bar is where I go/ Me and my friends at the table doing shots drinking fast and then we talk slow,” he sings on “Shape On You.”

The Benny Blanco-produced “Castle on the Hill” has more of a theatrical feel to it. He sings: “When I was six-years-old I broke my leg/I was running from my brother and his friends/And tasted the sweet perfume of the mountain grass as I rolled down grass as I rolled down/Well, I was younger then/Take me back to when/I found my heart/And broke it/Made friends and lost them through the years.”

Back in 2015, the singer took a break from social media, because he found that he was “seeing the world through a screen.”

“Shape of You”

“Castle on the Hill”

