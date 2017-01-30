Ed Sheeran returned with the romantic visuals for his number one hit record, “Shape Of You” — featuring the beautiful Jennie Pegouskie as the role of his significant other in the Jason Koenig-directed video. The track gave the 25-year-old his first Billboard number one on the singles charts.

Within the four-minute video, the pop star channels his inner “Rocky” as he trains for a monumental sumo fight, which he horribly loses in hilarious fashion. At least his girl was there to console him, though.

Sheeran will be the musical guest on the February 11 episode of Saturday Night Live, marking his first U.S. television performance since last year’s Grammy Awards. Sheeran’s upcoming Divide album which will be released on March 3.