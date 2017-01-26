‘El Chapo’ Series Premieres On Univision This Spring

Days after Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán’s extradition to the United States, Univision Story House unveils big news about its joint series with Netflix, which promises to give viewers a closer look at the life of one of the world’s most notorious criminals.

In a statement released Thursday (Jan. 26), the production studio announced that El Chapo will make its highly-anticipated debut on Univision Network in April 2017.

Tracing Guzmán’s evasive dance with law enforcement is bound to make for interesting television, given that the Mexican drug lord has been accused of running the largest drug trafficking organization in the world.

More than a year after his arrest in Feb. 2014, El Chapo managed to escape a maximum security prison in his native country in July 2015 by crawling through an opening in his cell block’s shower for a brief run with freedom. He was recaptured a mere six months later. News of his extradition to the U.S. came one day before Barack Obama’s final goodbye on Inauguration Day.

“This series pulls back the curtain on one of the most captivating criminals of our time by combining the world-class reporting and insights from Univision News’ investigative team with an outstanding team of talented storytellers and producers,” Camila Jiménez Villa, Fusion Media Group President and Chief Content Officer, said in a press release. “We are thrilled to be partnering with Netflix to share this boundary-breaking new series with a global audience.”