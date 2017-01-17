The infamous Mexican drug lord, better known as Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, is claiming a prison guard in a maximum security prison, in the northern Mexico state of Chihuahua, has been sexually harassing him during his daily inspections. Chapo’s lawyer, Silvia Delgado, stated that her client is “uncomfortable” with the manner in which he is being treated and has asked for better cell conditions, according to the Daily Mail.

“There is a security guard that handles me instead of only touching me,” El Chapo alleged, according to his attorney’s statement. “He squeezes and bothers me,” he also noted, adding that the treatment is “embarrassing.” As a result of the alleged harassment, Chapo reportedly is unable to sleep. He also claims that the guard wakes him up every four hours to ask him inappropriate questions.

Delgado’s claims slightly differ from El Chapo’s other public defender, Jose Refugio Rodriguez’s reports. Rodriguez stated that he can neither confirm nor deny his client’s allegations, but stated that Chapo “did not complain of a sexual touch” to him. Nevertheless, Rodriguez did allege that his client was suffering from “cruel and inhuman” treatment by the Mexican government, the DM reports.

After escaping prison twice before, the sly criminal was recaptured in Jan. 2016. He is currently facing two extraditions bids in California and in Texas on charges of murder and money laundering. Chapo’s legal team has reportedly filed an appeal in hopes of preventing his extradition from going to the United States. If the extradition is approved in May 2017, the U.S. government has reportedly guaranteed that they will seek the death penalty. Mexico does not have capital punishment.

As for Chapo’s alleged prison abuse, the identity of the prison guard who is said to be harassing the kingpin was not revealed, but authorities now believe he was put on leave.