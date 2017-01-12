Enrique Iglesias Finally Films His New Music Video In Cuba

Enrique Iglesias was finally able to take to the island of Cuba to film the video of his upcoming single, “Súbeme la radio (Turn Up the Radio)”, featuring Descemer Bueno and Zion & Lennox. According to Billboard, the trip was supposed to happen in September of 2016.

In his first visit to the communist nation, Iglesias joined the masses in streets where the video, directed by native Alejandro Pérez, was filmed. Watch it unfold: