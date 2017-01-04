Eskeerdo Is Set On Making All The Haters “Bitta”

Miami rapper and songwriter Eskeerdo isn’t wasting one minute of the New Year, and his brand new single proves it. Earlier this week, the Hialeah-born rhyme slinger released his new anthem for all angry haters. Since DJ E Feezy dropped the record on 99 JAMZ, the single has ignited the airwaves around South Florida is quickly spreading throughout the country.

READ: Eskeerdo’s ‘Cuban Jesus’ Descended, And All Of Hialeah Got To Experience It

The Cuban lyricist calls out all the uptight folks who stay mad at the world. You know, the one who are always crying about something. “Bitta” comes not long after the release of his critically acclaimed Cuban Jesus EP, which dropped last Fall.

Listen to Eskeerdo embarrass the “Bitta” competition below.