Rap villains Freddy and Jason, a.k.a Fabolous and Jadakiss, fittingly put fear in the rap game with the first single, “Rapture,” from their much-anticipated Freddy vs. Jason album

READ: Interview: Fabolous & Jadakiss Cooked Up Limited Edition New Balance 247 Sneakers

Assisted by Toronto’s own Tory Lanez, the Brooklyn and Yonkers natives trade clever, witty and braggadocio lines over the Anita Baker “Caught Up In the Rapture”-sampled instrumental.

READ: Fabolous Reflects On His First-Ever ‘Summertime Shootout’ Pop-Up Shop At Art Basel

“Caught up in a rapture of love/Rock the 7’s in Toronto and show the Raptors some love/Take a picture with my niggas, try and capture the love/We from the bottom but we tryna adapt to above,” Fab cleverly spits on the new song.

Lanez, who recently rolled out his mixtapes, The New Toronto 2 and ChixTape 4, handles melodic hook duties on the collaboration.

READ: Jadakiss: “We Just Use Our Voices To Uplift The Hood”

Fab and Jada’s street banger came just hours after Fabolous and Trey Songz released the music video for their track, “Keys to the City,” a song off their Trappy New Years mixtape.

target=”_blank”>New Balance 247 Luxe to commemorate the forthcoming project, Freddy vs Jason.

Stream the Vinylz & Cam O’Bi-produced track below.

READ: The LOX Brought Back The Grit At Roc Nation Concert In NYC