The always stylish MC Fabolous has been appointed to the Council of Fashion Designers of America for New York Fashion Week as a men’s fashion ambassador. The Brooklynite will be attending all men’s fashion week festivities starting today (Jan. 30) until Feb. 2.

READ: Fabolous Teams Up With VILLA For New Footwear Collaboration

Fab will use his platform to highlight the best fashion during the week, while also giving his takes on the style showcased during the events. Some of the designers who will have pieces displayed throughout the week include Suits By Curtis Elliott, Uri Minkoff, Antinoo Menswear and Robert James.

“I like going to the shows, but also outside of shows and keeping up with fashions I like to keep myself pretty neat,” he said when asked about what he’s looking forward to this week, as well as insights on his personal style regimen.

READ: Interview: Fabolous & Jadakiss Cooked Up Limited Edition New Balance 247 Sneakers

“I go from streetwear to high-end fashion, to being formal and wearing suits,” he continued. “Just a wide range of casually fly to whatever. I feel like I can really adapt to any type of fashion sense that I want to. And really it’s comfort for me as well. If I feel comfortable in it no matter what it is, I can wear it, I’ll do it.”