Celebrate 2017 With Fabolous & Trey Songz’ ‘Trappy New Years’ Mixtape

While the world was dead set on saying goodbye to 2016, Fabolous and Trey Songz were in the studio cooking up something new for the New Year. The Brooklyn rapper and the Virginia singer collaborated for their joint mixtape Trappy New Years, which they released just minutes before the ball dropped in the U.S.

On the project, Fabolous invites Trigga Trey to lay down new vocals over 2016’s top jams like Migos’ “Bad & Boujee” Drake & Future’s “Used To This,” and Travis Scott’s “Pick Up The Phone.” There’s only six records on the project, but it serves as dope addition to your 2017 playlist as everyone begins the first business day of 2017.

Stream Fabolous and Trey Songz’ new mixtape Trappy New Years below.