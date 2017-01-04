Fetty Wap And Monty Are Back To Work On “Way You Are (King Zoo)”

Fetty Wap and Monty are back in the kitchen to bring some new Jersey tunes to the rap game in 2017. Finding their groove once again, the Remy Boys roped some melody around a jam titled “Way You Are (King Zoo).”

According to reports, Fetty is gearing up to release his official sophomore album this year. He has been working with the likes of Nicki Minaj, DJ Khaled, Jeremih and more. Mr. Wap also recently dropped a new song with newcomer Yung Ralph, which you can stream here.

