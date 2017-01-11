FKA twigs is gearing fans for her upcoming collaboration with Nike with a stunning ad and new music.

Released Wednesday (Jan. 11), the singer/songwriter’s relationship with Nike was announced in the form of a creative ad titled, “do you believe in more?” As the Creative Director for NikeWomen’s new Spring Zonal Strength Tights campaign, twigs directed her ad and focused on “the mission” with celestial forest scenery. The video also features some of her favorite athletes like field runner English Gardner, Olympic fencer Miles Chamley-Watson, and dancer Saskia Horton.

CREDIT: Nike

In an interview with Refinery 29, twigs explained her decision to collaborate with Nike. “I saw it as an opportunity to inspire people who want to use their bodies in a positive way,” she said. “We cast a group of amazing people who take their physicality seriously and have their own sense of style, to push people to be healthy and understand, through any genre of sport, they can be the best versions of themselves.”

“Trust in Me” was penned before she teamed up with Nike, but decided to connect it to her new vision.

Check out the full video below.

