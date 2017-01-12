“The only thing I’m probably interested in is the Conor McGregor fight. I’m a businessman, and it makes more business sense,” Floyd Mayweather told ESPN. The 49-0 fighter responded to chatter about a possible bout with McGregor with updated terms. On Wednesday (Jan. 11), the welterweight champion appeared on ESPN’s First Take encouraging the UFC to close the deal of him receiving $100 million up-front.

READ: Mike Tyson Is Prepping Chris Brown For His Boxing Match Against Soulja Boy

“You guys keep hearing all these different rumors about different fighters who want to face Floyd Mayweather,” he said. “Everybody keeps talking about Conor McGregor. He’s blowing smoke up everybody’s a**. Dana White – the UFC let’s make it happen. Bring him over to the boxing world, and I’ll show him what it’s like.”

McGregor, the Irish featherweight champion is coming off his TKO defeat of Eddie Alvarez in November at UFC 207. The Dublin native made things interesting when he recently obtained his boxing license in California last month.

“We tried to make the Conor McGregor fight,” Mayweather said. “They know what my number is. My number is a guaranteed $100 million. That was my number. We are willing to give him $15 million and then we can talk about splitting the percentage, the back end on the pay-per-view. But of course, we’re the ‘A side.’ How can a guy talk about making 20 or 30 million if he has never made 8 or 9 million in a fight.”

I bet $20,000 on the Clemson money line and picked up $56,000. pic.twitter.com/7mnfsa00Le — Floyd Mayweather (@FloydMayweather) January 11, 2017

Meanwhile, Mayweather is happy in retirement. Earlier this week (Jan. 9), the boxing veteran cashed in on a $56,000 bet on the Clemson after their 35-31 college football win over Alabama in the CFP Championship game. Although it estimated that Floyd made a record-breaking $340 million in his May 2015 fight with Manny Pacquiao, Mayweather is one more victory away from surpassing Rocky Marciano’s 49-0 all-time record.

READ: 50 Cent Really Want To See Chris Brown And Soulja Boy Fight