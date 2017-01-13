Floyd Mayweather is sprinkling a little optimism on President-elect Donald Trump’s unavoidable tenure. Speaking to TMZ Thursday evening (Jan. 12), the 39-year-old happily said he will be in attendance at Trump’s inauguration next week.

READ Floyd Mayweather Is Willing To Fight Conor McGregor, But Under These Terms

“The only thing we can do is keep our fingers crossed and hope for the best,” he said to the cameras when asked about his thoughts on Trump. Calling him a friend, he noted Trump had never said anything bad about him and was supportive of his boxing match with Manny Pacquiao. We guess he’s never heard his interview with Fox News in 2015, where he called the fight “disappointing” and “a little bit of a downer.” Trump also used his Twitter fingers in 2014 to share his thoughts on Mayweather’s fight with Carlos Maidana.

The ring announcers are working hard to justify the Mayweather victory. They should be ashamed of themselves! A TOTAL JOKE. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 4, 2014

Regardless, Mayweather praised President Obama calling him “a good president and hopefully, Donald Trump is a good president.” He also promised to pull out his best suit/tux for the event.

Check out the clip below.

READ Floyd Mayweather Wants You To Know “All Lives Matter”