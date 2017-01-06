Fort Lauderdale Airport Shooting Leaves Multiple Dead And Wounded

A shooting at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport has left at least five people dead and at least eight others wounded on Friday (Jan. 6).

The incident occurred at baggage claim in Terminal 2 before the Broward County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 12:55 p.m. EST. Hundreds of passengers and airport workers were seen evacuating via the tarmac, according to CNBC.

Communications received a call around 12:55 p.m. about shots fired at 100 Terminal Drive at Fort Lauderdale -Hollywood Int’l Airport. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) January 6, 2017

A suspect is in custody, but the motive is not yet known. The airport has since temporarily suspended all services, instructing passengers to contact their respective air carriers for information.

All services are temporarily suspended at #FLL. Please contact your air carrier about your flight information. https://t.co/Uwbaa6n6aB — Ft. Laude-Hlwd Int’l (@FLLFlyer) January 6, 2017

Governor Rick Scott’s office confirmed that the governor was en route to Fort Lauderdale to be briefed by law enforcement.

With more than 650 commercial flights a day, FLL serves over 73,000 travelers on a daily basis.

This story is developing. Read more here.

