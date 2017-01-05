Four Chicago teens are in custody and are likely to be charged today (Jan. 5), after a disturbing video posted to Facebook Live surfaced showing the group beating and torturing a tied-up, mentally disabled teenager, Fox 32 reports. The torturers, two men and two women, shouted “F*** Trump!” and “F*** white people!”

Four teens have been taken into custody after video showed the apparent torture of a man with mental disabilities. https://t.co/9yP6r6Ti9X — FOX59 News (@FOX59) January 5, 2017

Police were made aware of the Facebook video on Tuesday (Jan. 3), which shows a knife being held to the victim’s face and his scalp being cut, before they ripped his clothes and forced him to drink toilet water. “The video is reprehensible,” police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said.

“It’s sickening. You know it makes you wonder what would make individuals treat somebody like that,” Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson added. “I think some of it is just stupidity, people just ranting about something that they think might make a headline.”

Detectives believe that the victim knew at least one of the suspects from school, where they drove him into the city of Chicago in a stolen truck and physically assaulted him in an apartment. Police also suspect that the victim was held hostage for over 24 hours.

Charges for the hate crime are expected to be handed out in the next day.