Frank Ocean is patiently waiting for the final number from President Donald Trump’s inauguration. Ocean broke his relative silence on social media Friday (Jan. 20) to speak on Trump’s “dry” inauguration and “struggle speech.”

“I’m really excited for these inauguration crowd number to come in,” Ocean wrote on Tumblr. “Don’t cook the books either Donald. We all know your event was dry. No matter how many times CNN anchors repeat majestic or peaceful transition of power. The world can see America divided and the chaos in the streets.”

The 29-year-old singer went on to share some advice on how Barack Obama should’ve handled his inauguration appearance.

“Barack we love you but it would’ve been equally presidential if you would’ve just walked on out while Donald got through that struggle speech trashing your career,” he continued. “The majority knows man, we know you did good. We see it. The majority sees Donald for who he is too. He ain’t slick. And it’s too bad the majority doesn’t count. In any event, a first family that I can relate to will be missed. Really though.”

