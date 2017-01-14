Future And Bow Wow Hit Up Atlanta Falcons Game Against Seattle Seahawks

bow-future-getty
CREDIT: Getty Images

Both of Ciara’s exes sat sideline as her husband played at the Georgia Dome Saturday (Jan. 14). Future and Bow Wow hit up the Atlanta Falcons game against the Seattle Seahawks, and Twitter can’t stop discussing the awkwardness.

While it’s entirely possible that Future and Bow expected to make a low-key appearance, the Falcons are currently beating the Seahawks by double-digits.

Peep the tweets below.

Tags: Bow Wow, Ciara, future, Russell Wilson
