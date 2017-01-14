Both of Ciara’s exes sat sideline as her husband played at the Georgia Dome Saturday (Jan. 14). Future and Bow Wow hit up the Atlanta Falcons game against the Seattle Seahawks, and Twitter can’t stop discussing the awkwardness.

While it’s entirely possible that Future and Bow expected to make a low-key appearance, the Falcons are currently beating the Seahawks by double-digits.

Peep the tweets below.

Future and Bow Wow at the Falcons game. Bring out 50 Cent and the rest of Ciara’s exs lmao — braves szn wya (@hashim_cole) January 14, 2017

While Ciara is in the skybox pregnant by a nigga worth more than both of them. https://t.co/8liuB1BiSm — Oh Hell Beckham Jr (@DEFinition223) January 14, 2017

When you realize future and Ciara both in the crowd. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/31FIinr2Zl — Stitches 👿 (@AaronRivz) January 14, 2017

Im pretty sure Ciara aint worried one bit about Future. Her ex purchased a ticket to watch her husband play ball. I think she won — Club Awesome 🎼 (@TJtheNerdXXL) January 14, 2017

Ciara watching the Seahawks play like pic.twitter.com/vAuJXqNiNX — Michael Peter(Mikey) (@MichaelPeter301) January 14, 2017

