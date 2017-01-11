Well, it looks like 2017 is going to be the year of the savage. Internet users began sending around a petition to have rapper Future perform the National Anthem at this weekend’s NFL Playoff game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Seattle Seahawks.

If you’re having a hard time understanding why this peak pettiness, let’s help out a bit. The “Used To This” musician hails from Atlanta. Russell Wilson, the current husband of his former flame Ciara, is a quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks. Ciara and Future have had a tumultuous relationship since splitting, especially since they both battled for custody of their son, baby Future.

The petition is calling for this to basically annoy Wilson, because why else would Future sing the National Anthem? It reads “I believe that if Future sings the national anthem, Russell Wilson, the Seahawks, and Soul Glo will all take Ls.” The person who started the petition, which currently has 2,588 supporters, wrote that Wilson reminds him of Eriq LaSalle’s character Darryl in Coming To America.

“This would be great for humanity but especially America, which we all know is going through a very tough time right now,” the petition continues.

Of course this will not be happening, and there’s a good chance fans attending this weekend’s game also won’t be hearing any Future songs either. The Falcons’ head coach Dan Quinn was asked on Tuesday if music from the ATLien would play in the Georgia Dome, to which he responded, “We will absolutely not go down that road.”

It was a valiant effort, Internet.