Future is back to his flashy roots with the rollout of his latest visual, “Poppin’ Tags.”

The Freebandz president takes a trip to Dubai in the Vincent Lou-directed music video, where he makes the emcee lifestyle look exciting as he counts money, dances inside an exotic car dealership, and rides through the desert on four wheelers. The track was first premiered by Metro Boomin’ during his guest spot on OVO Sound Radio back in November.

Back in August, Zaytoven hinted that Future’s Beast Mode 2 was on the way. But nothing has yet to come to fruition. However, Hendrix has been busy with releasing new music and showing up on songs with 21 Savage (“X”), and Rick Ross (That’s A Check”).



