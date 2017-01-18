It has been reported that former president, George H.W. Bush has been admitted into the Houston Methodist Hospital since Saturday (Jan. 14) due to shortness of breath, according to his spokesman, Jim McGrath. The spokesman also included that the former leader of the free world is responsive to treatments and will be released from the hospital soon, while his chief of staff, Jean Becker briefly reported to the Houston Chronicle and KHOU news station that he’s “doing fine.”

While his release is good news, the 41st president’s health history is still concerning. It was already announced that Bush wouldn’t be attending President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration this Friday (Jan. 20) due to health concerns. Also, it was made publicly known years ago that the former politician was suffering from a variety of Parkinson’s disease that disables him from walking. He has been using a wheelchair or scooter to get around when necessary.

George H.W. Bush sent letter to Trump on Jan. 10 stating he couldn’t attend Inauguration: “We will be with you and the country in spirit.” pic.twitter.com/zcoieQJmP6 — ABC News (@ABC) January 18, 2017

He also experienced two separate health scares in 2014 and 2015. In December of 2014, he was hospitalized for the same cause, shortness of breath. Then, in July of 2015, Bush fell at his home in Kennebunkport, Maine. During this unfortunate incident, he broke the C2 vertebrae in his neck.

