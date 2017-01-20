George Lopez Leads #Brownout Protest On Inauguration Day

George Lopez can poke fun at a lot of things, but Donald Trump’s inauguration is not one of them.

On the eve of the president-elect’s swearing-in ceremony, the comedian took to Twitter to urge his community to join him in taking a stand against the changing face of the White House. “Tomorrow I’m going on a #Brownout in protest of [Donald Trump] not having a Latino appointed to his cabinet , first time since 1988,” he announced.

READ: Live Your Life: 22 Random Things To Do Instead Of Watching The Inauguration

Tomorrow I’m going on a #Brownout in protest of @realDonaldTrump not having a Latino appointed to his cabinet , first time since 1988 pic.twitter.com/woEyaBjkoh — George Lopez (@georgelopez) January 20, 2017

In urge Latinos and people who support us to joint me and #Brownout on your Avatar #chingonpic.twitter.com/J7NHfjKlFl — George Lopez (@georgelopez) January 20, 2017

Unsurprisingly, the incoming president’s preferred Cabinet is the least diverse by any president, Republican or Democrat, since Ronald Reagan’s inauguration in 1981, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Overwhelmingly white and male, Trump’s Cabinet includes an African-American man (secretary of Housing and Urban Development-designate Ben Carson), an Asian-American woman (secretary of Transportation-designate Elaine Chao) and a white woman (secretary of Department of Education-designate Betsy DeVos), who must be confirmed by the Senate along with his remaining picks.

READ: Zoe Saldana Shares Controversial Thoughts On Donald Trump

In a sit-down with CNN’s Anderson Cooper, Republican strategist Ana Navarro slammed the pending Cabinet, noting that she “[does] not accept that there’s not one qualified Hispanic that can be in his Cabinet.”

“I think it is so important for little boys and girls who are Latinos, who are African- Americans to look up to people who are in these positions and who have this platform and this pulpit,” the Nicaraguan native said. “I think it’s so important for communities to feel represented and they have a seat at the table.”

READ: T.I. Gets Candid About Injustice In Open Letter To Donald Trump