Gina Rodriguez slayed the Golden Globes red carpet in her Naeem Khan dress on Sunday (Jan. 8).

One supporter left in awe couldn’t help but do a side-by-side comparison with the actress, noting that she would first have to lose weight before rocking the design with the same level of confidence.

@HereIsGina That dress was FIERCE!!!! I want one myself, but I gotta lose weight first to rock it like you girl. Stunning!! — babie89 (@babie2006) January 10, 2017

That’s when Rodriguez swooped in with an uplifting response. ”Girl you ain’t gotta lose nothing!,” she tweeted. “Trust me. Fierce is fierce no matter what size. Remember it. Write it down. Then walk with your goodness.”

Girl you ain’t gotta lose nothing! Trust me. Fierce is fierce no matter what size. Remember it. Write it down. Then walk with your goodness. https://t.co/oGcOD5V6Xq — Gina Rodriguez (@HereIsGina) January 10, 2017

The reminder that beauty knows no bounds is one we can all use, and one the fan of the Jane the Virgin star ultimately appreciated.

@HereIsGina I gotta be honest, I’m feeling great after reading your tweet. Thank you for schooling me but in an inspiring way. — babie89 (@babie2006) January 11, 2017

