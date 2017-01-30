Gina Rodriguez Lands Mega Deal With CBS TV Studios

Gina Rodriguez is taking her relationship with CBS TV Studios to new heights after signing a multi-year overall deal with the production company.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the Jane the Virgin star has already optioned the German format Dr. Illegal under the new pact, through which she will develop additional projects across network, cable and streaming platforms via her company, I Can and I Will Productions. The good news comes shortly after their inaugural Young Women’s Honors in December.

“[We] will INCLUDE stories unheard and faces unseen,” Rodriguez wrote on Instagram on Monday (Jan. 30). “We will make it our top priority to put women in front of and behind the camera.”

As the award-winning actress gets to work in the effort to make inclusion the norm and not an option, fans can keep another eye out for her first book, I Can and I Will: Tools My Daddy Gave Me, expected to drop under CBS’ sister company Simon & Schuster sometime this year.

