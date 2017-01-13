Like with everything Lee Daniels does, his new hit show Star is dotted with talented and famed celebrities.

On Empire, we saw a slew of entertainers make cameos inside of Daniels’ complex storyline. There’s supermodel Naomi Campbell, Swizz Beatz, Alicia Keys and Mariah Carey. Now, in next week’s forthcoming episode of Star, soul singer Gladys Knight will portray herself, reports TVLine.

Star chronicles the rocky road to fame for a girl group composed of actresses Ryan Destiny, Jude Demorest and Brittany O’Grady in Atlanta, Ga., as they each battle their own set of problems, which mostly stems from family matters. Knight is set to play the aunt of character Danielle (Jasmine Burke) who works at Carlotta’s (Queen Latifah) salon. Danielle then arranges to introduce her aunt to Alexandra (Destiny) who is a huge fan.

Scroll above to see some exclusive photos of Knight on Star, and catch the show on Fox on Jan. 18 at 9/8c.