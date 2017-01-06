Gloria Estefan Reworks Classic ‘One Day At A Time’ Theme Song For Netflix Reboot

There are a lot of changes that will reinvigorate the 1970s hit show, but one thing that has remained for One Day At A Time—its epic theme song. Today, “This Is It” has been reworked by the talented couple of Emilio and Gloria Estefan. Gloria performs the track, adding a hint of salsa and some Cuban jazz to the reworked version.

Classic sitcom. New family. @TheNormanLear’s “One Day at a Time” is back, only on Netflix, January 6. pic.twitter.com/t4m7xfY0UK — Netflix US (@netflix) December 7, 2016

Estefan told Vulture via e-mail: “I was instantly hooked. Never in my wildest dreams could I have imagined that one day I’d have the pleasure and honor to record a new take on that classic theme song that was etched in my brain since I became one of the show’s biggest fans! And to know that one of our Latina icons and good friend, Rita Moreno, is starring in this fantastic reboot, and the legendary Norman Lear is still at the helm, makes this one of my favorite experiences in my career.”

Norman Lear still will serve as an executive producer on the reboot, starring Rita Moreno, who heads a Cuban-American family living together in an apartment in L.A.’s Echo Park.

Check out the trailer featuring the theme song below. One Day At A Time premieres Jan. 6, on Netflix.