Google is pledging its allegiance to immigrants in the face of Donald Trump’s ban on Muslims from seven nations overseas. Over the weekend, the tech company seeded the first $2 million of its crisis fund dedicated to organizations engaged in the fight for immigrant rights.

The company hopes to raise an additional $2 million through employee donations, which will benefit the American Civil Liberties Union, the Immigrant Legal Resource Center, the International Rescue Committee and the U.N. Refugee Agency, Billboard reports.

The campaign is a personal one for the search-engine giant, as at least 187 Google workers could be affected by the executive order. While Google declined to disclose whether any employees were detained or blocked from boarding flights, several staffers were traveling abroad either on work assignments or vacations before the order went into effect, Bloomberg reports.

“It’s painful to see the personal cost of this executive order on our colleagues,” Google CEO Sundar Pichai wrote in a memo. “We’ve always made our view on immigration issues known publicly and will continue to do so.”

