HBCU Band Allegedly Participating In Trump’s Inauguration

Donald Trump is closer to the White House than ever before, and many are speculating who will be coronating his presidency on Inauguration Day.

Rumor has it the Talladega College’s Marching Band will be performing during the parade that takes place after Donald Trump is sworn into office, but officials of the historically black institution have yet to confirm or deny the allegations according to the Grio.

The University of Tennessee’s Pride of the Southland Band is also expected to march, given their participation in every inaugural parade since Lyndon B. Johnson except President Barack Obama’s second inauguration in 2013.

Back in October, Hillary Clinton pointed out that the Republican nominee did not have a plan for HBCUs and criticized her then opponent’s piss-poor comments about the black and brown community. “They have no education. They have no jobs,” the now president-elect said during the final presidential debate. “I will do more for African-Americans and Latinos than [Hillary Clinton] can do in 10 lifetimes. All she’s done is talked to the African Americans and the Latinos.”

Unsurprisingly, whether HBCUs should participate in closing out Donald Trump’s victory is up for debate.