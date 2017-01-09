A historic, non-fictional story just found another place in the record books. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hidden Figures landed at the top spot at the box office this past weekend. The film, directed by Theodore Melfi (St. Vincent, The Beneficiary), tells the pivotal story of three African-American mathematicians who played an integral role in NASA’s early space efforts.

The reel raked in $22.8 million after its nationwide debut, knocking out its main competitor, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. After news of Hidden Figures’ massive success, co-star Taraji P. Henson shared her excitement on Instagram.

“I have been told my entire career ‘Black women can’t open films domestically or internationally.’ Well anything is possible,” she wrote. “Most importantly this proves that PEOPLE LIKE GOOD MATERIAL. HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH GENDER OR RACE. Agreed?”

Head to your nearest theater to experience Hidden Figures, starring award-winning actress Octavia Spencer, Janelle Monae, Mahershala Ali and Aldis Hodge.