If you’re having a bad day–running late for work, boot on your car, lost your house keys, Sallie Mae found your real address–it’s cool, at least you weren’t sentenced to 22 years in prison for stealing a universal television remote.

According to the Chicago Tribune, 35-year-old Eric Bramwell stole the remote from a Wheaton apartment building in August 2015, but dropped a glove. DNA was taken from the glove matched Bramwell’s, which was logged in the state’s convicted felon database.

The hefty prison sentence is due to Bramwell’s extensive criminal past. Allegedly, Bramwell has stolen televisions and remotes from other apartment complexes in Illinois, which made him eligible for 30 years in prison. It’s reported Bramwell will have to serve half of his sentence before meeting the parole board.

“Mr. Bramwell’s illegal activity and his history have finally caught up with him,” state attorney Robert Berlin told the Tribune. “Regardless of what was stolen, Mr. Bramwell repeatedly thumbed his nose at the law. He took what he wanted, time and time again, and expected to avoid the consequences.“That’s not how it works, as Mr. Bramwell has now found out.”

Like we said, your day just got better.